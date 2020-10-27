This Week In Livable Streets
Tonight, Streetsblog will host our annual Streetsie Awards virtual AWARDS DINNER GALA! RSVP for Zoom link. Thank you to our hugely generous Streetsie event sponsors:
- The David Bohnett Foundation
- Climate Resolve
- The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
- Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP
- Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services/Streets L.A.
- Santa Monica SPOKE
And here’s this week’s calendar featuring Streetsies!!!, Stories from the Frontline, Mariachi Plaza, Walktober, Shane Phillips, Gateway COG, COVID-19 briefings, and more:
- All month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition hosts Walktober – featuring themed walks, self-guided walking tours, and more.
- Monday 10/26 and Wednesday 10/28 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. L.A. is experiencing a serious third COVID wave and hitting some awful new COVID milestones. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Tuesday 10/27 – Streetsblog L.A. will host the 2020 Streetsie Awards Celebration honoring Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Culver City Councilmember and former Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells, CicLAvia Chief Strategist and L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne, Climate Resolve, Jim Pocrass, Esq. and Joshua Cohen, Esq. Tickets are sliding scale – you set your own price, down to free – but your donation supports Streetsblog’s independent journalism! Sign up via Eventbrite to receive Zoom link.
- Tuesday 10/27 – Metro will host a virtual meeting of its Boyle Heights Design Review Advisory Committee to discuss the design of the affordable housing project planned at Mariachi Plaza Station. East L.A. Community Corporation (ELACC) will provide a brief update, then receive input on the design. Currently, the proposed joint development project includes 60 units of affordable housing for individuals and families earning between 30 and 50 percent of the Area Median Income – along with 6,340 square feet of commercial space for local-serving businesses along the ground floor, a 2,035 square foot Mariachi cultural center, and a community garden at the corner of Bailey Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The 6-8 p.m. meeting will be accessible via Zoom using passcode 496735. Join by phone (in English) at (833) 548-0276, (833) 548-0282, (877) 853-5247, or (888) 788-0099 and use webinar ID: 945 9033 7296. Spanish interpretation will be provided online; the number for live Spanish interpretation by phone is (877) 422-8614, passcode 5783388#.
- Wednesday 10/28 –
The Gateway Cities Council of Governments SR-91/I-605/I-405 Corridor Cities Committee will meet at 6 p.m. It will be the committee’s first meeting since the Metro board approved a motion to study less harmful alternatives for the 605 Freeway Corridor Improvement Project. Details at GCCOG meeting page.GCCOG committee meeting canceled this month.
- Thursday 10/29 – Stories From The Frontline will host a storytelling event featuring people who have experienced homelessness, or worked to end it, sharing their personal stories of strength and perseverance. This edition includes information on Measure J, the Reimagine L.A. County initiative that would invest in health, housing, and community services. The virtual event will take place from noon to 1 pm. Details at Everyone In calendar page.
- Thursday 10/29 – Arizona State University’s (ASU) School of Sustainability and Island Press’ fall speaker series will feature L.A.’s own Shane Phillips speaking on his new book The Affordable City. The 1-2 p.m. webinar is free. Details at ASU event page.
- Next week Tuesday 11/3 is election day! Early voting is already underway throughout L.A. County. Streetsblog has endorsed voting Yes on Measure J and Propositions 15, 16, and 21 – and voting No on Prop 22. As an educational non-profit, Streetsblog can’t endorse candidates. For more election guidance, see voter guides at Bike the Vote, Streets for All, and elsewhere.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org