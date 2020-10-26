Streetsies 2020: Big Thanks to Sheila Kuehl for the AMA and SBLA Dinner Party is Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow night at 6 p.m., Streetsblog’s October Streetsie Celebrations will be coming to an end with an “awards dinner” more-or-less along the lines of Streetsblog L.A.’s typical Spring awards gala – except virtual – all the presentations and none of the networking. You can join us on Zoom. There is no ticket charge, but we would appreciate any donation you feel so moved to provide. Pre-register to receive the dinner Zoom link.

But before we list off all of our great honorees, we wanted to give a special thanks to Supervisor Sheila Kuehl for answering all of our questions at last Saturday’s Ask-Me-Anything interview celebrating her Streetsie award. The Supervisor discussed why passing Measure J is important, what the Supervisors (and all of us) can do to help reform the sheriffs department, how the county can better serve its street vendor population and, of course, the obligatory question about the television character Kuehl played in the late 1950s and early ’60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll be honoring all of our 2020 Streetsie honorees, and hopefully have a little fun:

All three of our 2020 Streetsie celebrations are sponsored by the following generous organizations:

What are you waiting for? Sign-up now – at Eventbrite – to receive the Zoom link for tomorrow night’s festivities.