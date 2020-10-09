Today’s Headlines
- Metro Offers Election Day Free Rides, Ballot Drop-Off Boxes (Daily News)
- Downey Opposes Metro Freeway Widening Taking Hundreds Of Homes (Downey Patriot)
- Metro Studying Congestion Pricing (Spectrum News)
- Carnage: Wrong Way Driver Kills Paramount Man On 101 Freeway (Daily News)
- Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Reseda Boulevard (Urbanize)
- 31-Home Affordable Mixed-Use Under Construction On Florence In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- 468-Home Lincoln Heights Project Near NELA Gold Line Survives Appeal (Urbanize)
- Developers And Big Business Against Prop 15 (LAT)
…Streetsblog endorsement: vote yes on 15
