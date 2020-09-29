Today’s Headlines
- OC Sheriff Deputies Kill Black Man For “Jaywalking” In San Clemente (LAT)
- Driver Arrested For Driving Through Protest In Yorba Linda (LAT, LB Post)
- New Renderings For Planned Expo/Crenshaw Crossing Development (Urbanize)
- Lyft E-Bike-Share Coming To Santa Monica (Biking in L.A.)
- How So Cal Gas Fought For Fossil Fuels (Politico)
- Carnage: Long Beach Pedestrian Killed By Two Drivers (LB Post)
…Two Long Beach Drivers Killed In Separate Car Crashes (LB Post)
…Van Nuys Driver Crash Leaves One In Critical Condition (Daily News)
- 17 Story Tower Planned By Wilshire/Normandie Station (Urbanize)
- 103 Townhomes Planned Near El Monte Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
- Metro Approves Long Range Transportation Plan Loaded With Highway Expansion (SGV Tribune)
- Long Beach Finishing New Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement (Urbanize, LB Press Telegram)
- Better Institutions Is Voting Yes On Prop 15
…Prop 15: The $11B Question (Capital and Main)
