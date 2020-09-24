Today’s Headlines

  • In L.A., Hundreds Protest Breonna Taylor Decision (LAT, Daily News)
  • Metro Board Votes Today On 20% Service Cut Compared To Last Year (Investing in Place)
    The Source Preview Gaslight Spin Untrue: “We are not proposing ANY additional cuts”
    Crenshaw Line: No December Completion, Liquidated Damages Lawsuit Likely
  • CA Governor Newsom Orders Phase-Out Of Gas Cars (LAT)
    …2035 Phase-Out Plan Details (LAT)
  • Metro Cancels Westside Bike-Share For Next Four Months (CBS)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills One In 405 Freeway Crash In Gardena/Torrance (Daily Breeze)
    …Mountain Lion Found Dead On Freeway In Calabasas (Daily News)
  • L.A. City Pays $23M To Victim Who Lost Legs In City Vehicle Crash (LAT)
  • Strava Data Shows Bicycling Up In L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
  • Stakeholder Groups Push For More Community Benefits In New DTLA Plan (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Master Planning Sepulveda Basin (Urbanize)
  • County Art Museum Demolition Nearly Done (Urbanize)
  • CA Fossil Fuel Power Plants Dying Of Old Age (LAT)
  • 5-Story 24-Apartment Complex Planned By Pasadena Memorial Park Station (Urbanize)
  • Partisan Divide In CA Acknowledging Climate Change Fuels Wildfires (LAT)

