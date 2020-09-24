Today’s Headlines
- In L.A., Hundreds Protest Breonna Taylor Decision (LAT, Daily News)
- Metro Board Votes Today On 20% Service Cut Compared To Last Year (Investing in Place)
…The Source Preview Gaslight Spin Untrue: “We are not proposing ANY additional cuts”
…Crenshaw Line: No December Completion, Liquidated Damages Lawsuit Likely
- CA Governor Newsom Orders Phase-Out Of Gas Cars (LAT)
…2035 Phase-Out Plan Details (LAT)
- Metro Cancels Westside Bike-Share For Next Four Months (CBS)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One In 405 Freeway Crash In Gardena/Torrance (Daily Breeze)
…Mountain Lion Found Dead On Freeway In Calabasas (Daily News)
- L.A. City Pays $23M To Victim Who Lost Legs In City Vehicle Crash (LAT)
- Strava Data Shows Bicycling Up In L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
- Stakeholder Groups Push For More Community Benefits In New DTLA Plan (Urbanize)
- L.A. Master Planning Sepulveda Basin (Urbanize)
- County Art Museum Demolition Nearly Done (Urbanize)
- CA Fossil Fuel Power Plants Dying Of Old Age (LAT)
- 5-Story 24-Apartment Complex Planned By Pasadena Memorial Park Station (Urbanize)
- Partisan Divide In CA Acknowledging Climate Change Fuels Wildfires (LAT)
