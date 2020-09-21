Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID-19 Deaths Top 15,000 (LAT)
…As U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Top 200,000 (Esquire), SGV Tribune)
…L.A. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward (SGV Tribune)
- Bobcat Fire Still Burning Strong (SGV Tribune, LAT)
- It’s Bike Week (Biking in L.A.)
- Bike the Vote Endorses Culver City City Council Candidates
- Public Charge Rules Create Unnecessary Obstacles For Immigrants (Inclusive Action for the City)
- L.A. Approves $17M For Supportive Housing At Westside VA (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 118-Apartment Complex Nears Completion Near Hollywood/Highland (Urbanize)
- Dumpling Takes Aim At Lyft And Uber (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA