Today’s Headlines
- Metro’s 20% Bus Service Cut Will Make Buses Unsafely Crowded (Investing in Place)
- L.A. County Legalizes Street Vending (Street Vendor Campaign Facebook)
- For Subway Construction, Metro Will Close Little Tokyo Station For 2 Years Starting October (The Source)
- Bobcat Fire Approaching Mount Wilson (LAist, Daily News)
- L.A. Sheriff Dept Tweeted Racist Stereotype After Shooting (LAT)
…L.A. Sheriff Dept Is Lying and Media Are Buying It (The Nation)
- 7-Story Podium Apartments Rising Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
- Why L.A. Hotels Refused Unhoused People (LAT)
- Mercedes Benz Pays $1.5B Settlement In Emissions Cheating Scheme (SGV Tribune)
- County Approves $5.5M For Foreclosure Prevention Program (Daily News)
- County Approves $5M For Sheriff Car Crash Killing Two in Boyle Heights (Eastsider)
