Today’s Headlines
- Metro Adds $25K To Reward For Capture Of Person Who Shot Sheriff Deputies (The Source)
…Reward Now $200K (Daily Breeze)
…Sheriff Villanueva Pushes For LeBron James To Contribute (@sahra Twitter)
- L.A. City Prepares For Layoffs (Daily News)
- Sheriff Villanueva Had White Power Speaker Elsa Aldeguer At Anti-BLM Press Event (@sahra Twitter)
- Lung Association Urges Faster Transition To Electric Vehicles (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. Slow To Open Safe Breathing Spaces For Homeless (Knock L.A.)
- New Housing Planned in Florence-Firestone And Willowbrook (Urbanize)
- Apartments Planned For Boyle Heights Keiro Japanese Retirement Community Site (Urbanize)
- Construction Underway On LAX People Mover (Urbanize)
- Echo Park Bike Shop Busy Under COVID-19 (Eastsider)
- Candidates Say They Will Fights City Hall Corruption (LAT)
