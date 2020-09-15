Today’s Headlines

Metro Adds $25K To Reward For Capture Of Person Who Shot Sheriff Deputies (The Source)

…Reward Now $200K (Daily Breeze)

…Sheriff Villanueva Pushes For LeBron James To Contribute (@sahra Twitter)

Sheriff Villanueva Had White Power Speaker Elsa Aldeguer At Anti-BLM Press Event (@sahra Twitter)

Lung Association Urges Faster Transition To Electric Vehicles (Daily Breeze)

L.A. Slow To Open Safe Breathing Spaces For Homeless (Knock L.A.)

New Housing Planned in Florence-Firestone And Willowbrook (Urbanize)

Apartments Planned For Boyle Heights Keiro Japanese Retirement Community Site (Urbanize)

Construction Underway On LAX People Mover (Urbanize)

Echo Park Bike Shop Busy Under COVID-19 (Eastsider)

Candidates Say They Will Fights City Hall Corruption (LAT)

