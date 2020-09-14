This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board committee and budget meetings, county street vending, 5 Freeway widening, Heart of Hollywood, and COVID-19 briefings.
- Monday 9/14 and Wednesday 9/16 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 9/15 – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will meet to vote on legalizing street vending in unincorporated county areas. Inclusive Action for the City are urging supporters to weigh in in support, before and during the meeting. Details at meeting agenda and supplemental agenda (item 70-C) and Inclusive Action for the City Twitter.
- Wednesday 9/16 and Thursday 9/17 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and decide items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro meetings webpage.
- Wednesday 9/16 – Metro will convene a hearing on its proposed FY2020-21 budget, which includes a 20 percent cut to transit service. The hearing gets underway at 1:30 p.m. and can be accessed online or by calling (877)422-8614 and entering meeting extension 3489884# – Details at The Source post.
- Wednesday 9/10 and continuing Wednesdays through 9/30 – The HEART of Hollywood streetscape project is hosting a series of virtual roundtable sessions on Wednesdays September 9, 16, 23, and 30 – all at 3 p.m. For details see HEART of Hollywood engage webpage and to participate RSVP to daniel.halden[at]lacity.org.
- Thursday 9/17 – Caltrans will hold its 7th Annual Community Open House for the 5 Freeway North widening project – that Caltrans repeatedly falsely claimed will minimize congestion and reduce pollution. Find out how Caltrans and Metro have overshot their schedule and their $1.3 billion budget to widen twelve miles of the 5 Freeway from the 134 Freeway to the 118 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. The virtual open house will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Pre-register at gotowebinar.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org