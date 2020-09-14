This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committee and budget meetings, county street vending, 5 Freeway widening, Heart of Hollywood, and COVID-19 briefings.

Thursday 9/17 – Caltrans will hold its 7th Annual Community Open House for the 5 Freeway North widening project – that Caltrans repeatedly falsely claimed will minimize congestion and reduce pollution. Find out how Caltrans and Metro have overshot their schedule and their $1.3 billion budget to widen twelve miles of the 5 Freeway from the 134 Freeway to the 118 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. The virtual open house will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Pre-register at gotowebinar.

