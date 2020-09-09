SGV Connect 70: Pasadena’s Parking and El Monte’s Parkway Drive The team interviews Laura Conejo with Pasadena DOT and David Diaz of ActiveSGV

This week, SGV Connect looks at studies that examine how Pasadena is reimagining parking and how El Monte is shaping upgrades to Parkway Drive.

Pasadena has recently launched a study of parking throughout the city. The study, which will wrap up in early 2021, is looking to create a multi-leveled policy that will address the needs of residents, businesses and the way they move – and be adaptable to the areas districts and neighborhoods.

Parking “policies… have been designed with the assumption that one size fits all, and that’s not always the case,” said Laura Cornejo, Pasadena’s Director of Transportation, “We want to make sure that we are providing the services that residents need even if it is at a micro-local level.” The study is also looking at the new COVID-19 reality on Pasadena’s streets. The city hopes findings could be used to support economic recovery, especially for businesses struggling during the pandemic and its concomitant recession.

Afterwards, SGV Connect speaks with David Diaz, the director of Active SGV. Since 2015, Diaz has been working with students to advocate for a safer and better Parkway Drive in El Monte.

In 2015, students from Mountain View High School and community groups identified the need for improved street design for Parkway Drive that included better lighting, wayfinding signage, improved crosswalks, sidewalks, and bike lanes. Recently, Active SGV and the city of El Monte sponsored a survey to gather input on possible improvements to Parkway Drive. If you missed out and want to make your thoughts known – or want to otherwise get involved, you can email the team at ParkwayDrive@activesgv.org.

