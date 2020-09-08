This Week In Livable Streets

Seleta Reynolds, High-Speed Rail, Heart of Hollywood, and COVID-19 briefings.

– L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

and continuing through – The HEART of Hollywood streetscape project is hosting a series of virtual roundtable sessions on Wednesdays September 9, 16, 23, and 30 – all at 3 p.m. For details see HEART of Hollywood engage webpage and to participate RSVP to daniel.halden[at]lacity.org. Thursday 9/10 and Saturday 9/12 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority will host two virtual community meetings on the L.A. to Anaheim section. The Thursday meeting is from 5-7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s meeting is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details at Streetsblog California.

