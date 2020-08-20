Today’s Headlines

  • LADWP Power Outages During Serious Heat Wave (CBS)
    …No, Green Power Is Not To Blame For Outages (LAT)
  • Hundreds Of Fires Burning Across California (LAist)
    …Fires Especially Destructive In Bay Area (LAT)
  • L.A. Finally Seeing Decline In Black, Latinx COVID Cases (LAT)
  • Foothill L Line Construction Closing Streets In Glendora (SGV Tribune)
  • 14 Injured In DUI Driver vs. Metro Bus Crash In East L.A. (LAT, CBS)
  • Downtown News On New DTLA Community Plan Draft
  • Santa Ana Relaxes Affordable Housing Incentives, Blaming COVID Recession (LAT)
  • Lyft and Uber Plan To Shutter In California This Week (LAT)
  • Mayor Says Police Oversight Coming To Pasadena (SGV Tribune)
  • New Trial Date Set For Huizar (Daily News)

