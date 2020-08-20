Today’s Headlines
- LADWP Power Outages During Serious Heat Wave (CBS)
…No, Green Power Is Not To Blame For Outages (LAT)
- Hundreds Of Fires Burning Across California (LAist)
…Fires Especially Destructive In Bay Area (LAT)
- L.A. Finally Seeing Decline In Black, Latinx COVID Cases (LAT)
- Foothill L Line Construction Closing Streets In Glendora (SGV Tribune)
- 14 Injured In DUI Driver vs. Metro Bus Crash In East L.A. (LAT, CBS)
- Downtown News On New DTLA Community Plan Draft
- Santa Ana Relaxes Affordable Housing Incentives, Blaming COVID Recession (LAT)
- Lyft and Uber Plan To Shutter In California This Week (LAT)
- Mayor Says Police Oversight Coming To Pasadena (SGV Tribune)
- New Trial Date Set For Huizar (Daily News)
