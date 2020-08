Today’s Headlines

New Metro Budget Doesn’t Clearly Include NextGen Bus Study (Investing in Place)

…Facing A Cash Crunch Will Metro Put Riders First? (Transit Center)

Santa Monica Ending Breeze Bike-Share In November (SMDP)

Neighbors Petitioning For Protected Bike Lane On Franklin In Los Feliz (Change.org)

Pasadena Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Refused Search At Traffic Stop (LAist)

5-Story Mixed Use Planned Near Crenshaw Line Hyde Park Station (Urbanize)

Burbank Launches Zoning Update For Airport/Metrolink Adjacent Area (Urbanize)

It’s Another Global Warming Worsened Fire Season (Daily News, LAT)

…Death Valley Hits Highest Temp On Earth: 130F (LAT)

