Today’s Headlines
- White People Used Police Brutality To Segregate L.A. (LAT)
- CA Voters Overwhelmingly Support Police Reforms (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pregnant Woman Walking On Sidewalk In Anaheim (LAT)
- LAT Business Columnist Explores Lyft/Uber Driver Ruling
- More On New DTLA Bus Lanes (Urbanize)
- Details On Planned Inglewood People Mover (Urbanize)
- De Leon Expected To Be Appointed Early To Vacated Huizar Council Seat (LAT)
- Keep L.A. Moving Spokesperson Rails Against Sacramento’s “War On Neighborhoods” (Daily News)
- L.A. City Council Gets Redistricting Process Underway (Daily News)
