Today’s Headlines

  • White People Used Police Brutality To Segregate L.A. (LAT)
  • CA Voters Overwhelmingly Support Police Reforms (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pregnant Woman Walking On Sidewalk In Anaheim (LAT)
  • LAT Business Columnist Explores Lyft/Uber Driver Ruling
  • More On New DTLA Bus Lanes (Urbanize)
  • Details On Planned Inglewood People Mover (Urbanize)
  • De Leon Expected To Be Appointed Early To Vacated Huizar Council Seat (LAT)
  • Keep L.A. Moving Spokesperson Rails Against Sacramento’s “War On Neighborhoods” (Daily News)
  • L.A. City Council Gets Redistricting Process Underway (Daily News)

