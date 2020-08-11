Today’s Headlines

  • 1,789 New COVID Cases In L.A. County, Increasing In Young People (LAT)
  • COVID-19 Downtown Bringing Down Rent, Especially In Luxury Housing (LAT)
  • Metro COVID Recovery Task Force Issues Third Report (The Source)
  • Judge Says Drivers Are Lyft/Uber Employees (LAist)
  • More On DTLA’s New 5th/6th Street Bus Lanes (The Source, Biking in L.A.)
  • Prosecutor Says LAPD Framed Brothers As Gang Members (LAT)
  • Watts Still Bears Scars From Riots (AP)
  • More On Santa Clarita Sheriff Deputies Drawing Guns On Black Youth Victims (LAT)
  • At Current Pace, It Would Take L.A. 20 Years To Defund Police (LAT)
  • Garcetti & Martinez Open New Bridge Housing At G Line Van Nuys Station Parking Lot (Daily News)
  • 18-Story 200-Apartment Tower Planned By Metro Hollywood/Western Station (Urbanize)

