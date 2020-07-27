This Week In Livable Streets

Board of Supervisors vote on Reimagine L.A., SGVCOG Twitter chat, and COVID briefings all this week.

Monday 7/27 and Wednesday 7/29 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Tuesday 7/28 – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will be voting on its ‘second reading’ step toward placing a Reimagine L.A. countywide voter initiative on the November 3 ballot. If approved by voters, this would “permanently dedicate at least $1 billion per year from the county’s general fund for community health workers and counselors, rental support for people at risk of homelessness, and proven alternatives to incarceration.” Last week, the first reading passed on a 4-1 vote. The supervisors’ meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. The Reimagine L.A. Coalition is urging supporters to weigh in during public comment. The meeting agenda includes further details, staff reports, and remote watching/listening links.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org