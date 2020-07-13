This Week In Livable Streets

Culver City tactical mobility vote, ACT-LA workshops, and COVID-19 briefings.

Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived at the mayor's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

– L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Monday 7/13 – The Culver City Council will vote on a tactical dedicated busway and tactical mobility lanes on Washington Boulevard from Downtown Culver City to the Helms Bakery District. The pilot program would include a new open-air, low-emission trolley service. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. tonight. Details at meeting agenda (page 15, item A-3) and staff report. (h/t Kenny Uong)

– The Culver City Council will vote on a tactical dedicated busway and tactical mobility lanes on Washington Boulevard from Downtown Culver City to the Helms Bakery District. The pilot program would include a new open-air, low-emission trolley service. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. tonight. Details at meeting agenda (page 15, item A-3) and staff report. (h/t Kenny Uong) Starting Thursday 7/16 – The Alliance for Community Transit (ACT-LA) is holding an interactive teach-in series to build capacity and community learning on their transit justice campaign work. The three workshops will include ACT-LA’s vision for transit justice, Metro and its budget, how to engage in creating an inclusive budget process, and will provide campaign messaging and spokesperson 101 skills for transit leaders. Details at Eventbrite.

10 a.m. to noon Thursday 7/16 Part 1: Transit Justice Vision

10 a.m. to noon Thursday 7/23 Part 2: Budget Advocacy at Metro

10 a.m. to noon Thursday 8/13 Part 3: Campaign Messaging and Spokespeople Skills

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m