Today’s Headlines

  • CAHSR Authority Releases Draft Environmental Report for Northern Segment (Railway Age)
  • E-assist Bike-Share Coming to San Gabriel Valley (Daily Bulletin)
  • California’s Redistricting Committee Has No Latinx (LAT)
  • Mobile Home Parks Have Lax Oversight (LAT)
  • 50 of Our LA County Neighbors Died Because of COVID-19 Yesterday (Daily News)
  • Culver City Receives $6.6 Million for Culver City Bus (CBS2)
  • Low Income Apartment Complex Faces Appeal in DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Ayanna Pressley Is Just As Awesome on Transit Pricing As She Is Everything Else (Curbed)

