Today’s Headlines
- Clippers Lied About Stadium Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Unstatable)
- Memorial Day Turning Point For L.A. COVID Surge (LAT)
…L.A. County Faces COVID Critical Moment (LAT)
- LAist Looks Into Project Roomkey
- LAist Questions How Police Interact With Unhoused
- San Diego Bus Line Important During Pandemic (LAT)
- L.A. To Resume Street Sweeping Parking Tickets In July (LAT)
- Lowlights Of the Huizar City Council Scandal (L.A. Magazine, KCRW)
- Curbed L.A. Is Closing
