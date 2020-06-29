Today’s Headlines

  • Clippers Lied About Stadium Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Unstatable)
  • Memorial Day Turning Point For L.A. COVID Surge (LAT)
    …L.A. County Faces COVID Critical Moment (LAT)
  • LAist Looks Into Project Roomkey
  • LAist Questions How Police Interact With Unhoused
  • San Diego Bus Line Important During Pandemic (LAT)
  • L.A. To Resume Street Sweeping Parking Tickets In July (LAT)
  • Lowlights Of the Huizar City Council Scandal (L.A. Magazine, KCRW)
  • Curbed L.A. Is Closing

