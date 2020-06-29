This Week In Livable Streets
City council to vote on unarmed response motion, S.B. 743 webinar, and COVID-19 briefings.
- Monday 6/29 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings have shifted down to just Mondays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 6/30 – The full L.A. City Council will meet and vote on a motion to “develop an unarmed model of crisis response that would divert non-violent calls for service (mental health crisis, substance abuse, neighbor disputes etc.) away from LAPD to the appropriate non-law enforcement agencies.” Proposed by City Councilmembers Herb Wesson, Nury Martinez, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren Price, Bob Blumenfield, and Mitch O’Farrell – the motion has been termed “a courageous step forward, and, if executed thoughtfully, …one of the most significant reimaginings of public safety in the nation” by Black Lives Matter/The People’s Budget. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. Details at The People’s Budget and meeting agenda (item 48).
- Wednesday 7/1 – Caltrans and the CA Governor’s Office of Planning and Research will host a 1 p.m. webinar on “Senate Bill 743: Rethinking How We Build So Californians Can Drive Less.” S.B. 743 is legislation that mandates California cities move away from using discredited car-centric Level of Service for measuring environmental impacts, and instead use Vehicle Miles Traveled. The city of L.A. has already done this. The new rule applies to all CA municipalities starting July 1, though some conservatives are pushing back against this deadline. Webinar details at Zoom.
- Wednesday 7/1 (English) and Thursday 7/2 (Spanish) – The L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) is hosting a 6 p.m. webinar on planned safety improvements for Broadway between between Manchester Avenue and Century Boulevards in South Los Angeles, including South L.A.’s first protected bike lanes. More information and RSVP at Eventbrite.
