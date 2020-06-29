This Week In Livable Streets

City council to vote on unarmed response motion, S.B. 743 webinar, and COVID-19 briefings.

Wednesday 7/1 (English) and Thursday 7/2 (Spanish) – The L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) is hosting a 6 p.m. webinar on planned safety improvements for Broadway between between Manchester Avenue and Century Boulevards in South Los Angeles, including South L.A.’s first protected bike lanes. More information and RSVP at Eventbrite.

