Today’s Headlines

Metro Statement on Black Lives Matter (The Source)

CA Keeps Reopening as COVID-19 Spreads (LAT)

Police Significantly Injuring Protestors (LAT)

…Activists Call To Ban Non-Lethal Weapon Use Against Protests (LAist)

Cm Rodriguez Proposes $5M Street Vendor Fund (Eater)

Carnage: San Bernardino Street Racer Kills One (CBS)

Four-Story Supportive Housing Breaks Ground in Watts (Urbanize)

Seven-Story Supportive Housing Breaks Ground in DTLA Skid Row (Urbanize)

River Greenway Funded at NELA’s Taylor Yard (Urbanize, Eastsider)

Metro Recovery Task Force Releases Recommendations (The Source)

