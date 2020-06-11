Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Statement on Black Lives Matter (The Source)
  • CA Keeps Reopening as COVID-19 Spreads (LAT)
  • Police Significantly Injuring Protestors (LAT)
    …Activists Call To Ban Non-Lethal Weapon Use Against Protests (LAist)
  • Cm Rodriguez Proposes $5M Street Vendor Fund (Eater)
  • Carnage: San Bernardino Street Racer Kills One (CBS)
  • Four-Story Supportive Housing Breaks Ground in Watts (Urbanize)
  • Seven-Story Supportive Housing Breaks Ground in DTLA Skid Row (Urbanize)
  • River Greenway Funded at NELA’s Taylor Yard (Urbanize, Eastsider)
  • Metro Recovery Task Force Releases Recommendations (The Source)

