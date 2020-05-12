Today’s Headlines
- COVID-19 Increasing In Poor Areas and Communities of Color (LAist)
…Institutional Racism, Inequity Fuel High Minority Death Tolls (LAT)
- U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 80,000 (LAT)
- L.A. City Budget Going From Bad To Worse (Daily News)
- CA Considering $25B For Economic Recovery and Rent Relief (LAT)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Three On Foot and Bike In Toluca Lake (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: YouTube Star Dies From Drunk-Driving Crash (LAT)
- L.A. City Poised To Approved Funding For Four Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- Today Is Special Election Day In North L.A. County (Politico)
