COVID-19 Increasing In Poor Areas and Communities of Color (LAist)

…Institutional Racism, Inequity Fuel High Minority Death Tolls (LAT)

…Institutional Racism, Inequity Fuel High Minority Death Tolls (LAT) U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 80,000 (LAT)

L.A. City Budget Going From Bad To Worse (Daily News)

CA Considering $25B For Economic Recovery and Rent Relief (LAT)

Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Three On Foot and Bike In Toluca Lake (Biking in L.A.)

Carnage: YouTube Star Dies From Drunk-Driving Crash (LAT)

L.A. City Poised To Approved Funding For Four Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

Today Is Special Election Day In North L.A. County (Politico)

