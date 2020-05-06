Today’s Headlines

CA Sees First Dip In COVID-19 Deaths (LAT)

…L.A. County Deaths Top 1300 (LAist)

Small Businesses Need Rent Cancellation (Inclusive Action)

LAPD Violent Arrest In Boyle Heights Sparks Outrage (LAT)

Police Reformers Demand LAPD Stop Using CalGang Database (LAT)

CA Sues Lyft/Uber, Says Drivers Are Employees (LAT)

Carnage: Drivers Strike, Kill Wilmington Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)

Dangerous Stunt Driving Street Takeover In Valley (ABC7)

Three Supportive Housing Projects Making Progress in DTLA (Urbanize)

Traffic Deaths, Bike Deaths Dropped Slightly Last Year (Biking in L.A.)

Vid From April: Highly Informative Look At Metro System Build-Out (@nandert YouTube)

