  • CA Sees First Dip In COVID-19 Deaths (LAT)
    …L.A. County Deaths Top 1300 (LAist)
  • Small Businesses Need Rent Cancellation (Inclusive Action)
  • LAPD Violent Arrest In Boyle Heights Sparks Outrage (LAT)
  • Police Reformers Demand LAPD Stop Using CalGang Database (LAT)
  • CA Sues Lyft/Uber, Says Drivers Are Employees (LAT)
  • Carnage: Drivers Strike, Kill Wilmington Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)
  • Dangerous Stunt Driving Street Takeover In Valley (ABC7)
  • Three Supportive Housing Projects Making Progress in DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Traffic Deaths, Bike Deaths Dropped Slightly Last Year (Biking in L.A.)
  • Vid From April: Highly Informative Look At Metro System Build-Out (@nandert YouTube)

