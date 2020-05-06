Today’s Headlines
- CA Sees First Dip In COVID-19 Deaths (LAT)
…L.A. County Deaths Top 1300 (LAist)
- Small Businesses Need Rent Cancellation (Inclusive Action)
- LAPD Violent Arrest In Boyle Heights Sparks Outrage (LAT)
- Police Reformers Demand LAPD Stop Using CalGang Database (LAT)
- CA Sues Lyft/Uber, Says Drivers Are Employees (LAT)
- Carnage: Drivers Strike, Kill Wilmington Bicyclist (Biking in L.A.)
- Dangerous Stunt Driving Street Takeover In Valley (ABC7)
- Three Supportive Housing Projects Making Progress in DTLA (Urbanize)
- Traffic Deaths, Bike Deaths Dropped Slightly Last Year (Biking in L.A.)
- Vid From April: Highly Informative Look At Metro System Build-Out (@nandert YouTube)
