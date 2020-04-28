SGV Connect 64 – More BRT in the SGV and Announcements on an Expanded SGV Connect

A new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line connecting San Bernadino County to a series of cities in the San Gabriel Valley is expected to be approved at the May 6 meeting of San Bernadino County Transportation Authory’s Board of Directors. Phase 1 of the BRT line, known as the “Miliken Alignment” of the West Valley Connector BRT will extend from the Pomona Downtown Metrolink station to Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga. Go to the SBCTA meeting webpage for more information on the SBCTA board meeting, including how to participate.

This week, Kris speaks with Victor Lopez, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s Chief of Transit and Rail Programs. Lopez gives Fortin an overview of the project, which would be the second BRT project in the San Gabriel Valley. The first one was the innovative E Street BRT, which started in 2014 and is a 16-mile route with 16 stations.

For more information on the upcoming BRT line, visit the West Valley Connector BRT project website.

Instead of a second interview, Damien and Kris discuss an expanded SGV Connect that will be ramping up in May. Thanks to reader support and the ongoing support of Foothill Transit, SGV Connect will continue as a podcast but will also expand to include: expanded written articles on Streetsblog L.A., a new e-newsletter, and an expanded SGV Connect presence on social media. Stay tuned for more details on all of these, and enjoy the expanded #SGVConnect.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn, iTunes, Google Play, or Overcast.