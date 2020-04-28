SGV Connect 64 – More BRT in the SGV and Announcements on an Expanded SGV Connect

SGV-Connect-Logo-Black-2-e1557261602668

A new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line connecting San Bernadino County to a series of cities in the San Gabriel Valley is expected to be approved at the May 6 meeting of San Bernadino County Transportation Authory’s Board of Directors. Phase 1 of the BRT line, known as the “Miliken Alignment” of the West Valley Connector BRT will extend from the Pomona Downtown Metrolink station to Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga. Go to the SBCTA meeting webpage for more information on the SBCTA board meeting, including how to participate.

This week, Kris speaks with Victor Lopez, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s Chief of Transit and Rail Programs. Lopez gives Fortin an overview of the project, which would be the second BRT project in the San Gabriel Valley. The first one was the innovative E Street BRT, which started in 2014 and is a 16-mile route with 16 stations.

For more information on the upcoming BRT line, visit the West Valley Connector BRT project website.

Instead of a second interview, Damien and Kris discuss an expanded SGV Connect that will be ramping up in May. Thanks to reader support and the ongoing support of Foothill Transit, SGV Connect will continue as a podcast but will also expand to include: expanded written articles on Streetsblog L.A., a new e-newsletter, and an expanded SGV Connect presence on social media. Stay tuned for more details on all of these, and enjoy the expanded #SGVConnect.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn, iTunesGoogle Play, or Overcast.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

L.A. and San Bernardino Inter-County Transit/Rail Planning Meetings Kick Off

By Doug Lewis |
The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) is seeking to develop a comprehensive overview of potential transportation and rail improvement options in the corridor bridging L.A. Counties and San Bernardino counties. Los Angeles and San Bernardino inter-county cooperation could expand transit access to cities near the county border. A number of significant inter-county transportation projects are […]

What a Vermont Avenue BRT Line Could Look Like

By Joe Linton |
At this month’s board meeting, Metro staff reported that they are hiring consultants to shepherd two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects. Today, SBLA previews one of those: Vermont Avenue BRT. For the uninitiated, what is BRT? Bus Rapid Transit is high-quality bus service running in its own dedicated right-of-way. It comes in a lot of flavors, […]
SGV Connect Logo Black (2)

SGV Connect 27: BRT for the SGV and a Primer for Prop 10

By Damien Newton |
Welcome back to SGV Connect. In this episode, we discuss some of the proposals for the North Hollywood to Pasadena transit corridor, a sixteen-mile proposed bus rapid transit connector. Metro is beginning outreach to solicit feedback before the design process kicks off for this important connection between the SFV and the SGV. Click here for […]