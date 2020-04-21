Today’s Headlines

Study: About 4 Percent Of Angelenos Have COVID-19 Antibodies (LAT, LAist, SGV Tribune)

Put People To Work Making Streets Safer (Urbanize)

Mayor Proposes Steady Funding For Homelessness (LAist)

City Budget Cuts Impact Vision Zero (LAist)

El Monte Paying For Resident Rides For Essential Trips (SGV Tribune)

Under COVID, U.S. Oil Futures Price Falls Below Zero (Guardian, LAT, Daily News)

Englander Corruption Guilty Plea Hearing Set For June 4 (Daily News)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One On Freeway In Pomona (SGV Tribune)

