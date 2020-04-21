Today’s Headlines
- Study: About 4 Percent Of Angelenos Have COVID-19 Antibodies (LAT, LAist, SGV Tribune)
- Put People To Work Making Streets Safer (Urbanize)
- Mayor Proposes Steady Funding For Homelessness (LAist)
- City Budget Cuts Impact Vision Zero (LAist)
- El Monte Paying For Resident Rides For Essential Trips (SGV Tribune)
- Under COVID, U.S. Oil Futures Price Falls Below Zero (Guardian, LAT, Daily News)
- Englander Corruption Guilty Plea Hearing Set For June 4 (Daily News)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One On Freeway In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
