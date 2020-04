Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Reports 42 COVID-19 Deaths, New High (LAT)

…Worldwide Cases Pass Two Million (LAist)

Coronavirus Spreading Among State Workers (LAT)

L.A. City Budget Expected To Take Big Hit (LAT, LAist)

Governor Newsom Takes Heat For Doing Right Things on COVID-19:

…Newsom Announces Aid For Immigrants, Contractors (LAT)

…Fringe Conservatives Announce Another Flimsy Recall Campaign (Twitter)

…Churches Sue Newsom Against Isolation Orders (KTLA)

CHP Steps Up Enforcing Freeway Speed Laws (CBS)

L.A. Could Make Streets Temporarily Better For Walk/Bike (Curbed)

Vegas High-Speed Rail Project Gets CA Construction Bonds (Forbes)

