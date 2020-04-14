Today’s Headlines
- LA COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 320 (LAT)
…CA, Oregon, and Washington To Coordinate Post-COVID Re-Opening (LAT)
…Coronavirus Cases Near 2 Million Worldwide, 25 Thousand in CA (LAist)
…Global Economy Worst Year Since Great Depression (LAT)
- County Supervisors Consider Rental Assistance Proposal (Urbanize)
- L.A. Can’t Sieze Homeless’ Possessions Solely Based On Size (LAT)
- Health Depends On Immigrant Medical Workers (LAT)
- Councilmember Bonin Calls For Family-Friendly Streets Under COVID-19 (Biking in L.A.)
- COVID-19 Cut Car Traffic (LAist)
- Crenshaw Light Rail Line Opening Delayed (LAT, Curbed)
- Metro Board Meetings Resume Remotely This Week and Next (The Source)
- How Can Agencies Keep Bus Drivers Safe From COVID-19? (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Planning Noho G (Orange) Line Station Modifications (Urbanize)
- Driver Smashes Into Metro Bus In Carson (Daily Breeze)
- Streets for All Petition To Implement Mobility Plan During Re-Surface (Change.org)
- Pioneering Civil Rights Lawyer Robert Garcia Dies, Fought For Parks, Park Access (KCET)
…Garcia was part of historic bus rider lawsuit against Metro, pushed L.A. River and beach access
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA