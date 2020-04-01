SGV Connect Census Day Special: Fill Out Your Census Form!

April 1 is Census Day! Every ten years, the United States government sends out a questionnaire to ask people living in America where they live and other questions about their lives. The final count of where people live helps determine how the federal government allocates resources. So the more people that fill out the census, the more money will flow into their community.

Today, SGV Connect broadcasts this half-episode with Active SGV’s Adriana Pinedo who is leading the advocacy group’s efforts to get as many people counted in the San Gabriel Valley as possible.

In this time of Sheltering in Place and Safe at Home, there’s no excuse to not fill out your census form online today. Right now. Go ahead, we’ll wait.

A quick note, in the interview I make reference to an old Saturday Night Live skit. After filling out your census, you can watch that skit here.

