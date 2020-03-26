Today’s Headlines
- Coronavirus: Garcetti Warns Of Mass Deaths, False Hopes (Business Insider)
- LAist Interviews County Public Health Head Barbara Ferrer
- Listing Of L.A. Communities With COVID-19 Cases (LAT)
- Aerial Photos Of Southland’s New Normal (LAT)
- Limited Drive-Through Testing Beginning (Daily News)
- L.A. City Council To Meet This Friday (LAT)
- Emergency Order Temporarily Bans Ellis Act Evictions (Urbanize)
- Millions Of Americans Will Have Trouble Paying Rent This Month (Curbed)
- Metro Projecting Losses, Seeking Federal Aid (Curbed)
- Metrolink Temporarily Cuts Service 30% (SGV Tribune, Urbanize)
- Metro Maintenance Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 (The Source)
- Uber Sues L.A. Over E-Scooter/E-Bike Data (LAT)
