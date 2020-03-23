This Week In Livable Streets

Under COVID-19 restrictions, in-person gatherings are prohibited, but phone/video meetings are still taking place.

  • Monday-Friday 3/23-27 – L.A. County Public Health hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 p.m. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where earlier broadcast briefings are archived.
  • Thursday 3/26 – Community Health Councils (CHC) will host a a COVID-19 South L.A. Community Conference Call with L.A. County Public Health official Dr. Jan King. The call will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in both Spanish and English. For Spanish dial +1 (213) 289-0010 Access Code: 510-558-595 or for English dial +1 (213) 493-0601 Access Code: 399-641-818.  Details and rsvp via Eventbrite.

