Until Chicago and Illinois leaders step up with a “shelter in place” order, here’s how to stay safe

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot have generally shown good leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. In particular I appreciated that Pritzker took decisive action by enacting one of the first statewide bans on dine-in restaurant and bar service, a move that will likely save many lives. (Here’s how to support laid-off service industry workers if you’ve been more fortunate.) He’s also been been doing an admirable job of holding Donald Trump’s feet to the fire to act responsibly during the crisis.

The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

But it’s mystifying that Pritzker, Lightfoot, and other local leaders haven’t yet announced a “shelter in place” order, legally requiring Chicagoland residents to follow “social distancing” protocols. (One transportation leader I’ve talked to says she prefers to say she’s practicing “physical distancing and social care.”) Leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area announced their shelter in place policy two days ago.

Granted, so far coastal U.S. cities have been seeing more coronavirus cases than inland ones. Around the time of the Bay Area announcement, there were 40 confirmed cases in San Francisco, and 114 patients in nearby Santa Clara County, while there were only 105 cases in the entire state of Illinois. But as of this afternoon, that number had more than doubled, to 288 cases across 17 counties. And yesterday Illinois saw its first coronavirus death, 61-year-old retired nurse Patricia Frieson, who lived in Chicago’s South Side Gresham community. There has also been an outbreak of 22 cases in a nursing home in west-suburban Willowbrook.

Most local residents are not going to follow proper social distancing protocols until they’re legally required to do so. We shouldn’t have to wait until Chicagoland hospitals are over-capacity with coronavirus patients for our leaders to enact a shelter in place order to slow the transmission of the virus and keep large numbers of elderly and vulnerable people from needlessly dying.

The good news is that we don’t have to wait until decision-makers step up to the plate. We can make a difference right now by living our lives as if a Chicagoland shelter in place order is already in effect. I recommend studying the rules and recommendations from the San Francisco guidelines here, since future local guidelines will probably be similar. In the meantime, here are some of the key points, particularly rules that involve transportation and recreation. The basics:

Vulnerable populations must stay home. Everyone else is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

It is OK to go outside for walks or bike rides if you are not in a group.

Stay at least 6 feet apart when leaving your home for essential activities.

In San Francisco, the following essential services are permitted to operate.

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Hardware stores/plumbers

Banks

Community benefit organizations on a case-by-case basis

Laundromats/laundry services

A glaring omission from that list is bike shops, which are crucial for people who need to purchase and maintain cycles for transportation and exercise, to help keep them in good physical and mental health. However, it looks like some of the counties in the Bay Area are starting to add bike mechanics to the list of essential services. Philadelphia bike stores successfully lobbied the city government to allow them to operate during the pandemic. Chicago cycle shops should do the same.

Here are things you can’t do in San Francisco, and shouldn’t do in Chicagoland, during the pandemic: