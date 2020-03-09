This Week In Livable Streets
Foothill Gold Line, NextGen Bus Study, and Venice Boulevard for All!
- Tuesday 3/10, Wednesday 3/11, and Thursday 3/12 – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority is hosting a series of community meetings for stakeholders to learn the latest about the extension, meet the builders, and understand construction impacts. The station artists will also be on hand to discuss the public artwork planned for their station at their city-specific meetings. Meetings are open house – arrive any time – no formal presentation. All four meetings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Locations are as follows: Thursday 3/5 at Glendora Library at Bidwell Forum at 140 S. Glendora Avenue; Tuesday 3/10 at La Verne Community Center at 3680 D Street in La Verne; Wednesday 3/11 at Palomares Park Community Center at 499 E. Arrow Highway in Pomona; and Thursday 3/12 at Stanley Plummer Community Building at 245 E. Bonita Avenue in San Dimas. Details at Construction Authority announcement.
- Wednesday 3/11 and continuing – Metro continues to host a series of many public workshops on its NextGen Bus service reorganization. NextGen is a long-overdue, much-needed network redesign that needs your support. For full schedule and project information, see events tab at Metro NextGen webpage. March and early April NextGen meetings include:
– Wednesday, 3/11 from 4-7 p.m. at Asian Youth Center at 100 Clary Avenue in San Gabriel
– Thursday 3/12 from 4-7 p.m. at Chatsworth Branch Library at 21052 Devonshire Street in Chatsworth
– Saturday 3/14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Watts Labor Community Action Center Phoenix Hall at 10950 S. Central Avenue in Watts
– Tuesday, 3/17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Communities Actively Living Independent and Free Center at 634 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles
– Wednesday 3/18 from 4-7 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library at 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank
– Tuesday 3/24 from 4-7 p.m. at Pacoima City Hall at 13520 Van Nuys Boulevard
– Thursday 3/26 from 4-7 p.m. at Felicia Mahood Center at 11338 Santa Monica Boulevard in west Los Angeles
– Monday 3/30 from 4-7 p.m. at Malibu City Hall at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road
– Saturday 4/4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at West Angeles North Campus Crystal Room at 3045 Crenshaw Boulevard in south Los Angeles
- Thursday 3/12 – Streets for All will host a meeting for its Venice Boulevard for All campaign, at 6:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m