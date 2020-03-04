Tonight! SBLA Moderates Better Buses Panel Featuring Author Steven Higashide

Better Buses, Better Cities by Steven Higashide
Plan to attend Streets for All’s panel discussion Better Buses, Better Los Angeles tonight at 6:30 p.m.! The event features Transit Center’s Director of Research Steven Higashide who wrote the book Better Buses, Better Cities. Rounding out the panel are Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Move L.A. Executive Director Denny Zane. The panel will be moderated by Streetblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton.

Come learn about what makes for great bus networks: Is it money? Frequency? Coverage? Bus-only lanes? Effective frequent service network re-vamps (like Metro’s NextGen Bus Study might be)? Stop thinning? All door boarding? Real-time arrival information? Some combination of the above? Hear Steven Higashide on how transit agencies from Indianapolis to Dallas, Seattle, Boston and others have successfully improved service and increased ridership – and how lessons learned from these examples can be applied to Southern California.

The event is free. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. The location is easily accessible via the Metro’s 105/705 and 217 bus lines or E Line (La Cienega/Jefferson Station) or the Ballona Creek or Expo Line bikeways.

More event details at Streets for All and Facebook event.

