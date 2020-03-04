Tonight! SBLA Moderates Better Buses Panel Featuring Author Steven Higashide

Plan to attend Streets for All’s panel discussion Better Buses, Better Los Angeles tonight at 6:30 p.m.! The event features Transit Center’s Director of Research Steven Higashide who wrote the book Better Buses, Better Cities. Rounding out the panel are Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells and Move L.A. Executive Director Denny Zane. The panel will be moderated by Streetblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton.

Come learn about what makes for great bus networks: Is it money? Frequency? Coverage? Bus-only lanes? Effective frequent service network re-vamps (like Metro’s NextGen Bus Study might be)? Stop thinning? All door boarding? Real-time arrival information? Some combination of the above? Hear Steven Higashide on how transit agencies from Indianapolis to Dallas, Seattle, Boston and others have successfully improved service and increased ridership – and how lessons learned from these examples can be applied to Southern California.

The event is free. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. The location is easily accessible via the Metro’s 105/705 and 217 bus lines or E Line (La Cienega/Jefferson Station) or the Ballona Creek or Expo Line bikeways.

More event details at Streets for All and Facebook event.