SGV Connect 58: The Gold Line Extension and Puente Creek Greenway Keep Moving Forward Damien talks with Albert Ho. Kris talks with David Diaz

This week, SGV Connect checks in with two old friends about two of our favorite projects in the pipeline: The Gold Line Foothill Extension’s next phase and the Puente Greenway Project.

First, Damien speaks with Albert Ho, a spokesperson for the Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority in advance of outreach meetings in Glendora, La Verne, Pomona, and San Dimas in the next couple of weeks. The outreach meetings will include information on the stations that will be built in each city, the construction schedule, and a chance to meet the artists who will be customizing each of the stations.

For more information, visit the meeting announcement, here.

Then Kris speaks with David Diaz, executive director of Active SGV, about the Puente Greenway Project. Diaz gives an update on where the project is in the pipeline and on what progress has been made since we last spoke in July.

Also, a quick note…Ho and I joke about how he has “caught back up” to David Diaz for “most appearances on the show.” When we recorded this interview, we didn’t know that our other interview was going to be with Diaz. Sorry, Albert!

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

