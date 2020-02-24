This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, T-committee, NextGen Bus Study, Everyone In 101 workshops, and more this week.

Tuesday 2/25 and continuing – Metro continues to host a series of many public workshops on its NextGen Bus service reorganization. NextGen is a long-overdue, much-needed network redesign that needs your support. February workshops include:

– Tuesday 2/25 from 4-7 p.m. at Bell Community Center at 6250 Pine Avenue in the city of Bell

– Wednesday 2/26 from 4-7 p.m. at The Foundation Center, 11633 S. Western Avenue in South Los Angeles

– Thursday 2/27 from 4-7 p.m. at Rose Goldwater Community Center, 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park

Many additional NextGen workshops will take place in March. For full schedule and project information, see events tab at Metro NextGen webpage.

– Tues 2/25 at noon at West L.A. Municipal Building at 1645 Corinth Avenue in West L.A. (details)

– Tues 2/25 at 6:30 pm at Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church at 7304 Jordan Avenue in Canoga Park (details)

– Tues 2/25 in Spanish at 6:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany at 2808 Altura St in Lincoln Heights (details)

– Thurs 2/27 at 6:30 p.m. at Kensington Campus at 45244 32nd St W. Ave I in Lancaster (details)

Thursday 2/27 – The Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items, including the Eastside Gold Line, MicroTransit, and much more. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at the Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.

Next week: Election Day is Tuesday 3/3 ! L.A. County voting is very different than earlier elections – with new vote centers throughout L.A. County (full map) – already open for early voting. Vote!!! And get involved in local races!

! L.A. County voting is very different than earlier elections – with new vote centers throughout L.A. County (full map) – already open for early voting. Vote!!! And get involved in local races! Next week: Wednesday 3/4 Streetsblog L.A. editor Joe Linton will moderate a Streets For All panel on Better Buses, Better Los Angeles – featuring Transit Center’s Steven Higashide. The event will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 3576 Eastham Drive in Culver City. Details at Streets for All and Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m