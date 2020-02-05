Today’s Headlines

  • Big A Line Delays Due To Overhead Wire Mechanical Issue (Twitter, Facebook)
  • Traffic Deaths Still High, Officials Want Drivers Not To Text (LAT)
  • Eastside Gold Line Likely To End In Whittier (SGV Tribune)
  • State Task Force Recommends Change Speeding Law (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. Builds Plenty Of Housing… For Cars (LAT)
  • Hi-Viz Clothing Doesn’t Make Drivers Pass More Safely (Cycling Today)
  • Rent Control Will Be On California November Ballot (Curbed)

