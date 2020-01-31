Today’s Headlines
- Active SGV Encourages Residents To Speak Up For Greener Air District
- LAX Peoplemover Construction Underway (Urbanize)
- Glendale Rejects Call For Electric, Goes With CNG Buses (Glendale News Press)
- More On Holden Bill To Get Gold Line To Ontario (SGV Tribune)
- More On Hollywood Boulevard Plan (Biking in L.A., LAist, LAT)
- Carnage: Two Killed In Boyle Heights Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
- New Report On Women and Homelessness (Curbed)
- LAT Editorial: L.A. Lawmakers Need To Solve Housing Crisis
- Supportive Housing Proposed In Echo Park (Urbanize)
- Daily News On Red Light Camera Enforcement
