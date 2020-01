Today’s Headlines

How Bus Lanes Can Fix Everyone’s Commute (Curbed)

Atwater’s Red Car Pedestrian Bridge Opens (Eastsider)

E-Bikes May Be Greenest Transportation (LAT)

As Homeless Camp Near Tracks, Train Deaths Rising (LAT)

Homeless Asking O’Farrell To Camp At Echo Park (Curbed)

Hollywood LGBT Center Adding Housing (Urbanize)

Urbanize Explores Exposition Park Master Plan

Opinion: CA Roadways Seem Like One Giant Pothole (Daily News)

Ride Out Honors Kobe Bryant (Biking in L.A.)

…Metro Bus Honors Kobe Bryant (Reddit)

