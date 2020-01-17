Today’s Headlines
- Metro Operations Committee Considers NextGen Bus Plan (Urbanize, SBLA Twitter)
- Metrolink Upgrading Van Nuys Station (Daily News)
- LAPD Body Cameras Key For Establishing Police Bias (LAT)
- The Local Malibu Blames Expo Line For Crime In Malibu
- Pasadenans Concerned About Gold Line Crime (SGV Tribune)
- Driver Smashes Through Burbank Airport Fence, Critically Injuring Two (ABC7)
- Construction Underway On 5-Story Housing At Florence/Firestone (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Homeless Sweep Reforms Didn’t Last (Curbed)
- Ride-Hail Trips Worse Than Car Trips For Emissions (Curbed)
- Take the Surfliner To San Clemente (LAT)
- Federal Letter Stymies Vegas High-Speed Rail Project (CBS2)
