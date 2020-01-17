Today’s Headlines

Metro Operations Committee Considers NextGen Bus Plan (Urbanize, SBLA Twitter)

Metrolink Upgrading Van Nuys Station (Daily News)

LAPD Body Cameras Key For Establishing Police Bias (LAT)

The Local Malibu Blames Expo Line For Crime In Malibu

Pasadenans Concerned About Gold Line Crime (SGV Tribune)

Driver Smashes Through Burbank Airport Fence, Critically Injuring Two (ABC7)

Construction Underway On 5-Story Housing At Florence/Firestone (Urbanize)

L.A. City Homeless Sweep Reforms Didn’t Last (Curbed)

Ride-Hail Trips Worse Than Car Trips For Emissions (Curbed)

Take the Surfliner To San Clemente (LAT)

Federal Letter Stymies Vegas High-Speed Rail Project (CBS2)

