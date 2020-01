Today’s Headlines

Santa Monica Announces Overwhelming Success of Ocean Park Road Diet (Press Release)

Victim in Van Nuys Road Rage Beating Still Unconscious, Attacker at Large (Daily News)

Scott Weiner Is Coming for Your Single-Family Housing (LAT)

“Several” Elite LAPD Officers Investigated for Falsifying Records… (Daily News)

…Portrayed People as Gang Members That Clearly Weren’t (LAT)

First HHH Housing Project for the Homeless Housing Completed (LAT)

Columnist Explains How Gas Pricing Works (LAT)

Politeness in Politics: Reporter Looks at California’s Experience (Capital Public Radio)

More Headlines at Streetsblog USA and Streetsblog California