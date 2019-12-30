Today’s Headlines
- What’s Up With all the Cost Overruns at Metro on New Rail? (LAT)
- Free Metro Bike Share Through Wednesday (The Source)
- Housing’s Rebound Does Little for Affordable Stock (Daily News)
- Even Weird by City Watch Standards, Piece Compares Sen Weiner to Bad Santa
- Good Explainer on the Planned/Funded Gold Line Extension (Curbed)
- Profile of Severin Martinez, LADOT’S ‘Bike Lane Broker’ (Person of Infrastructure)
- NBA Arena Takes Step Forward in Inglewood (Urbanize)
- Rundown of 2020 Laws on Environment, Housing, Politics and More (LAT)
