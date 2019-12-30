Today’s Headlines

Streetsblog is still on a very-light publishing schedule this week. Happy New Year and don’t forget about our End of Year Fundraising Drive and book raffle!

What’s Up With all the Cost Overruns at Metro on New Rail? (LAT)

Free Metro Bike Share Through Wednesday (The Source)

Housing’s Rebound Does Little for Affordable Stock (Daily News)

Even Weird by City Watch Standards, Piece Compares Sen Weiner to Bad Santa

Good Explainer on the Planned/Funded Gold Line Extension (Curbed)

Profile of Severin Martinez, LADOT’S ‘Bike Lane Broker’ (Person of Infrastructure)

NBA Arena Takes Step Forward in Inglewood (Urbanize)

Rundown of 2020 Laws on Environment, Housing, Politics and More (LAT)