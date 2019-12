Today’s Headlines

ABC7 On Where Drivers Kill Pedestrians

…LAPD shames pedestrians for – shocker! – using crosswalks

CiclaValley Rides News DTLA Main Street Protected Bikeway

Carnage: Driver Killed, Two Injured, Slamming Car Into Simi Valley Home (LAT)

The Source Recaps Last Week’s Metro Board Meeting

L.A. Seeks Legal Advice On Setting Oil Drilling Buffers (Daily News)

Report: CA Needs To Act Faster On Sea Level Rise (LAT)

CA State Transportation Agencies And Budgets (Medium)

