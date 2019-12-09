Today’s Headlines
- Climate Mayors, Including Garcetti, Widening Highways (Curbed)
- CicLAvia Opened Eyes In Valley Yesterday (Daily News)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclists On Victory In Van Nuys (Biking in L.A., Daily News)
…El Monte Driver Kills One, Critically Injures Two (SGV Tribune)
- Compton Mayor Aja Brown Car Stopped, Searched Illegally By Sheriffs (@Jasmyne Twitter)
- L.A. Receives Grants For North Atwater River Path Projects (Eastsider)
- AQMD Chair: Buses Not Answer To LAX Congestion, He’s Not Taking Bus (@Craven7Jessica Twitter)
- SP7 Supportive Housing Under Construction At 7th/San Pedro Downtown (Urbanize)
- Why California Shouldn’t Fear Density And Upzoning (Curbed)
