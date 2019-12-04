Today’s Headlines

  • More On Vision Zero Die-In (LAist)
  • Urbanize Looks Into Metro’s New Subway Cars
  • Councilmember Lee Motion To Undo L.A.’s First Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
  • Free Parkline Shuttle Begins Weekend Operations In Griffith Park (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • 102 Apartments Planned At Expo/Sepulveda Kelbo’s Site (Urbanize)
  • City Council Approves LACMA Spanning Wilshire (Curbed)
  • County Hopes To Build Housing On Site Near Union Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Looks To Curb Developer Contributions (LAT)
  • Portland Vid Shows How E-Scooters Impact People With Disability (Metro Mag)
  • LAist Interviews East Hollywood’s Always-Erudite Target Husk

