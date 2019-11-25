Today’s Headlines

  • California Cities Push Back Against Greedy Landlords (LAT)
  • Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills South L.A. Cyclist (KTLA, Biking in L.A.)
    …Pico-Union Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Pedestrian (KTLA)
  • LAX and Metro Offering Free Bus Service, Expanded Flyaway Service For Holidays (The Source)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Bus Lanes With Investing in Place’s Jessica Meaney
  • 63-Home Supportive Project Planned On Western South Of Melrose (Urbanize)
  • 436-Apartment Complex Planned By Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
  • 134-Home Mixed Used Planned For Leimert Park (Urbanize)

