Today’s Headlines
- Hollywood Council Rejects Proposed Request To Undo Yucca Bike Blvd (Biking in L.A.)
- Report: L.A. Has More Vacant Homes Than Homeless People (LAist)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 14-Year-Old In Monterey Park (ABC, SGV Tribune)
…Woodland Hills Driver Crashes On Freeway Killing One (Daily News)
…Pacoima Driver Rolls Van Killing Homeless Woman (Daily News)
…Culver City PD Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (Reddit)
…Second Person Dies From Stevenson Ranch Crash Injuries (LAT)
- Bird Encouraging Helmet Use In Long Beach (LB Post)
- Metro Considering Congestion Pricing (Gov’t Technology)
- Plan Commission Rejects South L.A. Development Due To Gentrification (LAT, Curbed)
- Six-Story Mixed-Use Under Construction At 9th And La Brea (Urbanize)
- 242-Home Mixed-Use Site Prep At Crenshaw Ingelwood Station (Urbanize)
- Seven Ways To Help Homeless People (Curbed)
- Garcetti Launches Competition To Design New City Streetlight (Curbed)
