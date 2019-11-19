Today’s Headlines

  • Major A/E Line Evening Rush Hour Delays In DTLA (Metro Alert, Facebook)
  • Activists Stage Silver Line Station Activation To Show Security Benefits (Curbed)
  • CiclaValley Checks Out Hollywood’s Yucca Street Bike Boulevard
  • Santa Monica Considering Changes To Breeze Bike-Share (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Naked Stephenson Ranch Driver Crashes, Kills Daughter (KTLA, Daily News)
  • 93-Unit Supportive Housing Planned For DTLA Skid Row (Urbanize)
  • Modular Mixed-Use Complex Planned For Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Looks To Curb Ellis Act Evictions (Curbed)

