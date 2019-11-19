Today’s Headlines

Major A/E Line Evening Rush Hour Delays In DTLA (Metro Alert, Facebook)

Activists Stage Silver Line Station Activation To Show Security Benefits (Curbed)

CiclaValley Checks Out Hollywood’s Yucca Street Bike Boulevard

Santa Monica Considering Changes To Breeze Bike-Share (SMDP)

Carnage: Naked Stephenson Ranch Driver Crashes, Kills Daughter (KTLA, Daily News)

93-Unit Supportive Housing Planned For DTLA Skid Row (Urbanize)

Modular Mixed-Use Complex Planned For Hollywood (Urbanize)

L.A. Looks To Curb Ellis Act Evictions (Curbed)

