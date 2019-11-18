This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Invest in Investing in Place – plus Metro committees, Culver City, March for Housing, Stories from the Frontline, Burbank, Glendora, and more!

– The city of Burbank, as part of its Citywide Complete Streets Plan, is holding a pop-up event from 5-9 p.m. at the southeast corner of Magnolia Boulevard and Avon Street. Details at Burbank website. Friday 11/22 – As part of the five-city Arrow Highway corridor study, the city of Glendora will host a Go Human demonstration of a parking-protected separated bikeway, curb extensions, and a parklet along Glendora Avenue in the Village (between Foothill Boulevard and Bennett Street) – in conjunction with the city’s Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting event which runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Event details at Arrow Highway plan webpage. Also, take an online survey to give input on the Arrow Highway plan.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m