This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Invest in Investing in Place – plus Metro committees, Culver City, March for Housing, Stories from the Frontline, Burbank, Glendora, and more!
- Monday 11/18 – Today, the Culver City City Council will host a special meeting that includes items pertaining to Ballona Creek revitalization and bikeway connections. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at Council Chambers at 9770 Culver Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda.
- Monday 11/18 – Tonight Stories from the Frontline will host an evening of inspiring and moving stories told by individuals with lived homeless experience. The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 3903 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. Details at Eventbrite.
- Tuesday 11/19 – Metro is finishing up a series of North Hollywood-to-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit community workshops. The last round of workshops saw Keep L.A. Moving’s Eagle Rock franchise lying, exaggerating, threatening, and disrupting the proceedings, while Equitable Eagle Rock folks pushed for BRT for equity. Metro conceded to the NIMBYs’ antics by adding a ridiculous already-ruled-out 134 Freeway route to their BRT studies. Metro is asking the public to reserve a community workshop spot via Eventbrite. Final workshop will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Los Angeles Soccer Club, 11466 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood.
- Wednesday 11/20 – The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action (ACCE Action) and others will host March for Housing: Because Having a Home Should Not be a Luxury! from 4-6 p.m. at Pershing Square in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 11/20 – Investing in Place will host its fundraiser/mixer/party Whose Streets? Our Streets, where they will honor CicLAvia, Southern California Resources for Independent Living, and ACT-LA. The festivities will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Cross Campus Downtown L.A., 800 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 200. Purchase tickets at Network for Good. Share via Facebook event.
- Wednesday 11/20 – The Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council is voting on whether to request that the city of L.A. remove the diverter on Yucca Street bicycle boulevard. The item will be considered at the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. at the Will and Ariel Durant Branch Library at 7140 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Details at meeting agenda and Streets for All alert.
- Wednesday and Thursday 11/20-21 – The Metro board will host committee meetings to discuss and decide issues in advance of the December 5 board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Friday 11/22 – The city of Burbank, as part of its Citywide Complete Streets Plan, is holding a pop-up event from 5-9 p.m. at the southeast corner of Magnolia Boulevard and Avon Street. Details at Burbank website.
- Friday 11/22 – As part of the five-city Arrow Highway corridor study, the city of Glendora will host a Go Human demonstration of a parking-protected separated bikeway, curb extensions, and a parklet along Glendora Avenue in the Village (between Foothill Boulevard and Bennett Street) – in conjunction with the city’s Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting event which runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Event details at Arrow Highway plan webpage. Also, take an online survey to give input on the Arrow Highway plan.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m