This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Noche de las Luminarias, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, L.A. River path, Housing Design panel, LAX, L.A. Walks, Streets for All, and more!
- Tuesday 11/12 – Tonight Brooks + Scarpa Architects will host a panel on Why L.A.’s Housing Design Matters – featuring Christopher Hawthorne. The panel will take place from 6-8 p.m. at 3026 Airport Avenue in Santa Monica. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 11/12 through Saturday 11/16 – Metro is hosting scoping meetings for its L.A. River multi-use path project through downtown L.A. and Vernon. Four scoping meetings will take place this week, details at Metro project page.
– Tuesday 11/12 – tonight from 6-8 p.m. at the Boyle Heights Senior Center Auditorium at 2839 E. 3rd Street
– Wednesday 11/13 – from 6-8 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Chapel, Maryknoll Auditorium at 222 S. Hewitt Street in Little Tokyo/Arts District
– Thursday 11/14 – from 6-8 p.m. at Maywood Elementary School at 5200 Cudahy Avenue
– Saturday 11/16 – from 10 a.m. to noon at Cypress Park Recreation Center at 2630 Pepper Avenue
- Tuesday 11/12 through Tuesday 11/19 – Metro is continuing to host a series of North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit community workshops. The last round of workshops saw Keep L.A. Moving’s Eagle Rock franchise lying, exaggerating, threatening, and disrupting the proceedings, while Equitable Eagle Rock folks pushed for BRT for equity. Metro conceded to the NIMBYs’ antics by adding a ridiculous already-ruled-out 134 Freeway route to their BRT studies. Metro is asking the public to reserve a community workshop spot via Eventbrite. Workshops will take place:
– Tuesday 11/12 – tonight from 6-8 p.m. at Glendale Central Library at 222 E. Harvard Street in Glendale
– Wednesday, 11/13 – from 6-8 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank
– Saturday 11/16 – three sessions: 9-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and 2-3:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center, 1840 Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock
– Tuesday 11/19 – from 5-7 p.m. at Los Angeles Soccer Club, 11466 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood
- Wednesday 11/13 – Pasadena City Councilmember Steve Madison will host Reimagining Pasadena in a Time of No 710 Tunnel. The event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center, Rooms 101-103, at 300 E. Green Street. Details at City of Pasadena.
- Thursday 11/14 – ActiveSGVwill host its annual Noche de las Luminarias awards dinner from 6-9 p.m. at the San Gabriel Mission Grapevine Arbor at 324 S. Mission Drive in San Gabriel. ActiveSGV will honor cities, individuals, and community organizations that have made strides in supporting a more sustainable, livable, and equitable San Gabriel Valley. Details and purchase tickets at event page at Network for Good.
- Thursday 11/14 – The Transit Coalition will host a talk on the LAX Train 2 Plane Station and Automated People Mover (APM) with LAWA and Metro Speakers. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Metro Headquarters, Union Station Conference Room, 1 Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown Los Angeles. Details and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 11/16 – Streets for All will host a Hollywood for All campaign meeting from 9-11 a.m. at WeWork at 7083 Hollywood Boulevard. Details at SplashThat.
- Saturday 11/16 – Los Angeles Walks will host the southern leg of their walking tours of the original boundaries of Los Angeles. Meet at 11:45 a.m. at the USC Metro Expo Line Station at 661 Exposition Boulevard. Tickets are $10 per person. Details at L.A. Walks.
- Next week Monday 11/18 – Stories from the Frontline will host an evening of inspiring and moving stories told by individuals with lived homeless experience. The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 3903 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. Details at Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m