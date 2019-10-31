Today’s Headlines
- Halloween Is Deadly For Pedestrians (Price Tags)
- L.A. Suspends Uber’s Scooter Permits (WSJ)
- Car Found In Silver Lake Cyclist Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Approves Stopgap Rent Subsidy Program (Curbed, Daily News, LAT)
- L.A. Approves $52.3M For Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- LAX Apologizes For LAX-it Waits (KTLA)
- More On Metro Adding Back Expo Service (SMDP)
- Streetsblog’s 10-Year Old Advice On Bicycling With Fires
